Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals discussed in Ashgabat

The pace of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Turkmenistan for the period until 2030 was discussed at a seminar in Ashgabat. It was organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan jointly with the United Nations Development Program.

As was noted at the seminar, Turkmenistan was among the first countries to begin consultations on adaptation of the Sustainable Development Goals to national priorities that resulted in a step-by-step plan of implementation of the universal program document.

In their presentations, the seminar participants provided examples of the successes in implementing the global agenda until 2030, namely in improving the living standards, the level of education, health, economic activity and gender equality. The seminar also discussed the best ways and mechanisms for assessment of the SDGs implementation in Turkmenistan.

