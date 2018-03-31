President of Turkmenistan attends first meeting of parliament

The Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan of the sixth convocation convened its first meeting in Ashgabat. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the meeting.

The head of state congratulated the newly elected members of parliament and wished them great successes in their work. The President of Turkmenistan also thanked the outgoing Speaker of the Parliament, Akja Nurberdiyeva, and members of the Mejlis of the fifth convocation for their work. He noted that they made a worthy contribution to improving the national legislation.

Then, the members of parliament proceeded to election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Mejlis, setting up parliamentary committees and election of their chairmen. Gulshat Mammadova was unanimously elected Speaker of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan by secret ballot, while Kasymguly Babayev was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Mejlis by open vote.

Following the election of the parliament leadership, the President of Turkmenistan addressed the meeting. He outlined a number of tasks facing the members of parliament.

