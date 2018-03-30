Industrial exhibition of Uzbekistan opens in Ashgabat

The first-ever national industrial exhibition of the Republic of Uzbekistan opened in Ashgabat. The forum has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The visiting delegation of Uzbekistan consists of 250 managers and specialists from over 70 various state-owned and private enterprises of Uzbekistan.

Companies operating in the mining, metallurgy, oil and gas, machine-building, electric power, textile and chemical industries, as well as manufacturers of household appliances, food and medical products demonstrate their potential at the exhibition.

