Turkmen composer’s music performed in Moscow

The Rachmaninov Concert Hall of the Moscow State Conservatory named after Tchaikovsky hosted a concert in memory of great Turkmen composer Nury Khalmamedov. A large-scale musical event marking the composer's 80th birth anniversary was supported by the administration of the Conservatory, the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation.

An impressive delegation of artists arrived in the Russian capital from Ashgabat specifically for this musical evening. It included tutors and performers of the Turkmen National Conservatory, as well as musicians of the art group of the Palace of Mukams of the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan.

The Moscow State Conservatory named after Tchaikovsky is of special importance not only for the Russian but also the entire world music art. It was this institution that gave Nury Khalmamedov the higher musical education and a start to the glorious artistic life. The Moscow musical institution carefully preserves the artistic heritage of the outstanding Turkmen composer. The performance of Nury Khalmamedov’s best compositions in vocal and instrumental genres was a joyful and long-awaited event for the Russian capital’s public and representatives of Moscow’s Turkmen diaspora.

The concert at the Moscow Conservatory opened a series of cultural events to be held in Ashgabat and Moscow in the year of the 80th birth anniversary of Nury Khalmamedov.

