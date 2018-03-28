Presidents of Turkmenistan and Iran hold talks in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was in Ashgabat on an official visit.

During the one-on-one meeting and the talks with participation of the two delegations, the sides discussed regional and global issues as well as issues related to enhancing partnership in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The sides noted that Turkmenistan and Iran share views on the regional and international priority issues, namely ensuring peace, security, stability and consolidated counteraction to the current threats.

The heads of two neighboring countries discussed in detail issues related to development of partnership in the fuel and energy, transport and communication sectors as well as interaction in the Caspian Sea.

President Hassan Rouhani invited President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The invitation was accepted with gratitude. The dates of the visit will be agreed upon through the diplomatic channels.

The talks were followed by the document signing ceremony.

On the outcomes of the high-level talks, the sides signed the Program of Cooperation in the sphere of culture, art, science and education for 2018-2020; Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, air transportation, certification, on exchange of customs information in electronic format, on establishment of a Joint Turkmen-Iranian Business Council; and a Plan of Cooperation in the sphere of sports for 2018-2019. The sides also signed Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation between a number of higher education establishments of Turkmenistan and Iran.

The sides adopted a Joint Statement on the results of the Iranian President’s official visit to Turkmenistan. Following the document signing ceremony, the leaders of the two countries made statements for the mass media.

