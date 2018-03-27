Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan announces preliminary results of parliamentary elections

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan held a briefing on the preliminary results of elections of members of the Mejlis conducted on March 25 this year.

According to Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Turkmenistan Gulmyrad Myradov, out of 3 291 312 voters 3 017 801 people cast their ballots, totaling 91.69% of voters.

Early voting was conducted from 15 to 24 March 2018 for those voters who were unable to vote at their place of residence on the day of elections. They amounted to 3 percent of voters. In total, 2,604 polling stations operated in the country, including 39 polling stations at the diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

Counting of votes continues given the late arrival of data from some polling stations at the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Turkmenistan abroad due to the time zone difference. The final results of voting will be summed up and announced in the near future.

