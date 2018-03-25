High voter turnout reported in Turkmenistan’s parliamentary elections The elections of members of the Mejlis of the sixth convocation finished in Turkmenistan. The best citizens of the country, enjoying their compatriots’ great respect and trust, contested the seats in the national parliament. The competitive elections were based on the principles of democracy and transparency, as each seat in the Mejlis was contested by several candidates. According to the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan, 91.69 percent of the total number of voters cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections by 19:00 Ashgabat time. Over 16,000 people voted at polling stations abroad. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

