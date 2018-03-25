Voting in Turkmenistan’s parliamentary elections wraps up in Moscow

Voting for members of the Mejlis (parliament) of the sixth convocation wrapped up at polling station No. 1 at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation. All citizens of Turkmenistan over 18 years of age, who permanently or temporarily reside in the central region of Russia, were invited to cast their ballots.

About 20 000 voters outside Turkmenistan were registered in the current elections, the Central Election Commission said. A considerable part of them was registered in different regions of the Russian Federation.

Voting at the Moscow polling station was conducted in an official atmosphere. A high voter turnout was reported. Turkmen students studying in the higher education establishments in the Moscow region made a significant part of voters. The organizers of the polling in Moscow created all necessary conditions for the citizens of Turkmenistan to exercise their constitutional right.

