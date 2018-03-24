Turkmenistan’s farmers begin cotton sowing

An important agricultural campaign – cotton sowing – has kicked off in Turkmenistan. Cotton is a valuable crop for Turkmenistan’s agriculture.

More than 7000 tractors of various brands, over 2100 seeders, more than 5000 cotton cultivators, harrows and other agricultural equipment will be used in the current sowing campaign. Last year, Turkmenistan’s cotton growers exceeded their contractual quotas by selling over 1100000 tons of raw cotton to the state-owned procurement organizations.

This year, Turkmenistan has allocated 545000 hectares of fields for cotton. In total, farmers are expected to harvest 1050000 tons of cotton.

