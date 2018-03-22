Turkmenistan’s textile workers participate in international industry forum in Moscow

The fiftieth Federal Wholesale Fair “Textillegprom” is under way in Moscow. The largest industry forum has long outgrown the federal level framework by turning into an international exhibition of textile industry achievements, an indicator of emerging commercial models, market changes and revival of light industry. It is for the first time that the delegation of the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan participates in the forum.

Turkmenistan’s exposition is quite noticeable among the stands of dozens of Russian manufacturers and three dozen countries of the near and far abroad. Visitors find it attractive for the brightness of national colors, various products made of cotton and silk fabrics and a wide range of products manufactured by Turkmenistan’s textile enterprises. The business program of the exhibition provides for negotiations and consultations with promising partners to promote Turkmenistan’s textiles at the international markets.

“Textillegprom” is not only a multipurpose industry platform for development and support of Russian small and medium-sized businesses, addressing the problems of Russian manufacturers and trade organizations, but also a major platform for international cooperation and development of partnerships for textile workers from different countries.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018