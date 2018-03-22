|22.03.18 10:17
About half million trees planted in Turkmenistan on first day of Nowruz
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov kicked off a large-scale tree planting action on the first day of the national holiday of Nowruz in Turkmenistan. Other than planting new trees, the existing plantations of trees were also taken care of all over the country.
According President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s decree, some 3 million trees will be planted in the country in 2018 as part of the tree planting campaign. In total, over 377 thousand people took part in the tree planting action on the first day of Nowruz, and over 445 130 trees were planted.
