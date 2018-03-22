Turkmenistan celebrates ancient Nowruz holiday

Turkmenistan celebrated the national spring holiday – International Day of Nowruz. The festivities took place in the picturesque Nowruz Valley near Ashgabat with participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The festivities were preceded by the tree planting event, attended by the head of state. The participants of large-scale tree planting also included the guests of the festival and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Turkmenistan.

At the festival, President Berdimuhamedov and guests of Nowruz watched the performances by folk groups, various scenes from the life of the medieval East by theater companies, viewed an exhibition of carpets and jewelry and the art of cooks, and enjoyed the beauty of the Akhal-Teke horses.

The head of state and guests of the holiday also watched the performances by the foreign art groups that arrived in Turkmenistan to celebrate Nowruz. They included artists from Afghanistan, the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Iran.

The festive events marking International Day of Nowruz were held in all the regions of Turkmenistan.

