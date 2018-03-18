Anniversary exhibition and conference of Turkmen entrepreneurs begin in Ashgabat

The anniversary exhibition and conference of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) have kicked off in Ashgabat. They have been timed the 10th anniversary of the UIET establishment.

More than 180 exhibitors presented their stands at the exhibition hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. They include the subdivisions and regional branches of the UIET, private enterprises and business entities operating in the sphere of agriculture, food and processing industries, construction industry, production of electrical equipment, etc.

Much of the exhibition space is devoted to one of the priority areas of development of Turkmen businesses, namely establishment of import-substituting enterprises using domestic raw materials. Such enterprises currently produce more than 800 kinds of products, including faience products, cable, household chemical products, hoses of various diameters and other products that Turkmenistan used to import earlier.

The UIET activities and implementation of the tasks facing the country's entrepreneurs were reviewed at the conference. As part of the forum, the participants exchanged views on topical business issues, including prospects of establishing joint ventures.

