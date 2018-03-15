President of Turkmenistan holds talks with Vice-President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates

As part of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held talks in Abu Dhabi with the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of further strengthening the interstate relations based on the principles of mutual respect. The sides noted the similarity or convergence of positions of Turkmenistan and the UAE on issues related to international politics and regional relations, which is a good basis for cooperation through international organizations and the UN above all.

The sides also discussed building up cultural and humanitarian ties in such important areas as science, education, culture and art.

