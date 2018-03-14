Turkmen-Kuwaiti top-level talks held in Kuwait

Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held talks in Kuwait with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in this Arab country on an official visit.

Development of bilateral cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, petrochemistry, oil refining, manufacturing and investment cooperation were the focus of the talks. In this regard, the sides discussed establishing the Turkmen-Kuwaiti working commission on energy issues. The sides noted favorable conditions for development of transport and communication systems as another promising area of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the talks, the sides discussed a proposal to hold a bilateral business forum and an exhibition on trade and investment. They also noted the importance of setting up an intergovernmental commission to address current partnership issues and come up with practical measures to develop trade, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

On the outcomes of the Turkmen-Kuwaiti top-level talks, the sides signed an Agreement on establishment of a joint Turkmen-Kuwaiti cooperation commission; an Agreement on abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports; a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral political consultations; a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Institute of International Relations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic Institute named after Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait; a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development; an Agreement on economic and technical cooperation; and an Agreement on trade cooperation.

The sides also signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern Turkmengaz and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation; an Agreement on cooperation in the field of art and culture; and a Joint Document on technical support between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

In the afternoon, the President of Turkmenistan held a series of meetings with members of the Government of Kuwait.

