Mothers of many children celebrated in capital city of Turkmenistan

A festive ceremony in honor of mothers of many children was held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

According to the decree by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, mothers of eight or more children were awarded the honorary title “Ene Myahri” (Mother's tenderness) and presented with keys to new comfortable apartments.

On the presidential instructions, Speaker of the Mejlis (parliament) Akdzha Nurberdiyeva handed the awards and keys to new apartments to mothers of many children.

On the eve of the International Women's Day, popular artists of Turkmenistan performed for the better half of humankind in a festive concert at the Palace of Mukams of the State Cultural Center.

