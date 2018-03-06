New book on development of sport in Turkmenistan presented in Ashgabat

The book entitled “Arkadag's Teaching – the Foundation of Health and Inspiration” was officially presented in a ceremony at the Magtymguly Turkmen State University in Ashgabat. The new book describes the development of the large-scale athletic and health movement and high performance sport in Turkmenistan.

The book features the philosophical foundations and scientific-practical aspects of strengthening the healthy lifestyle principles in the country. It has many photos of the various aspects of life of the Turkmen state that are related to the implementation of the policy of strengthening of the nation's health, development of the mass physical culture and high performance sport.

Speakers at the presentation noted that Turkmenistan created conditions for practicing various sports, and the head of state, being an ardent supporter of the healthy and active way of life, sets an example for compatriots to engage in regular physical training and sports.

