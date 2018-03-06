Turkmen-Russian High-Level Group for Trade and Investment meets in Ashgabat

The Turkmen-Russian High-Level Group for Trade and Investment met in Ashgabat. The Group works under the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission for Economic Cooperation. The main goal of the meeting was to identify new areas of interaction between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation and to increase contacts between business entities of the two countries.

In the course of discussions, representatives of state-owned organizations and private companies of Turkmenistan and Russia confirmed their desire to build up business relations. Russian businessmen expressed their willingness to implement projects in Turkmenistan and put forward specific proposals on the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

As of today, Turkmenistan has registered 190 business entities with Russian capital and more than 200 joint projects.

