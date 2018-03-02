Iranian specialized exhibition opens in Ashgabat The 14th specialized exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran is under way in Ashgabat. The Iranian firms and companies operating in the spheres of construction, production of heating and cooling systems, poultry and livestock complexes, food industry, greenhouses and other industries presented their stands at the exhibition. The exhibition features the products by the Iranian car industry, hand-painted porcelain products, paintings and carpets, unique books, clothing and souvenirs exposing visitors to the history and art of the Iranian people. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



