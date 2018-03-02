|02.03.18 12:17
Iranian specialized exhibition opens in Ashgabat
The 14th specialized exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran is under way in Ashgabat. The Iranian firms and companies operating in the spheres of construction, production of heating and cooling systems, poultry and livestock complexes, food industry, greenhouses and other industries presented their stands at the exhibition.
The exhibition features the products by the Iranian car industry, hand-painted porcelain products, paintings and carpets, unique books, clothing and souvenirs exposing visitors to the history and art of the Iranian people.
