Central Asian countries’ work on protection of human rights discussed in Geneva

A side event entitled “Developing human rights in the Central Asia in the framework of the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights” was held in Switzerland as part of the annual high-level segment of the 37th session of the UN Council on Human Rights. It was organized jointly by Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan at the Turkmen side’s initiative.

The event aimed to raise awareness among the UN Human Rights Council member countries of the work done by the governments of the Central Asian countries in the field of human rights with the view of fulfillment of their obligations on protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms and development of international cooperation.

The event participants noted that strengthening the democratic principles and legal framework of society and state, implementation of political, economic, social and other civil rights and freedoms of each person are one of the key priorities of the state policy in the Central Asian region. It was emphasized that it was the first Central Asia-UNHCHR event held in Geneva.

