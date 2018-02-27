New international airport inaugurated in eastern province of Turkmenistan

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the inauguration ceremony of the international airport in the city of Turkmenabat in the administrative center of Lebap province (eastern region of the country).

The new airport meets all modern requirements, including the 3800-meter long and 60-meter wide runway for any type aircrafts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, representative of the Guinness Book of World Records Sheida Subashi-Gemidji noted that the star-shaped passenger terminal of the new airport is the largest in the world. Sheida Subashi-Gemidji confirmed it by handing a special certificate over to the head of Turkmen Airlines.

At the end of the ceremony, aircrafts of Turkmen and foreign airlines landed in the new airport.

