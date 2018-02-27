Turkmenistan expands activities in international transport sphere The Inland Transport Committee (ITC) of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) passed a unanimous decision at its 80th session in Geneva to elect Turkmenistan to the ITC Bureau. Turkmenistan’s election to this UN structure is evidence of the international community's confidence in Turkmenistan's initiatives in the sphere of transport diplomacy. The UNECE Inland Transport Committee is an intergovernmental body of the United Nations regulating multilateral cooperation in the field of road, rail, inland waterway transport, as well as combined transport in Europe. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

