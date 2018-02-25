Central Bank of Turkmenistan issues commemorative coins on TAPI gas pipeline

The Central Bank of Turkmenistan issued commemorative golden and silver coins marking the start of construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. Coins with the face value of 100 Manat were minted by Royal Mint (Great Britain).

The geographical maps of the TAPI project participating countries and their names in the Turkmen language (TÜRKMENISTAN, OWGANYSTAN, PÄKISTAN, HINDISTAN) are depicted in the center of the front side of both coins against the background of sand dunes. The gas pipeline route and its destinations in each country are also marked on the front side. There is also a caravan of camels following along the route and symbolizing the Great Silk Road.

The upper part depicts a power transmission line, while the lower part carries the image of a large diameter gas pipeline with the flame of fire shooting up on its left side.

The reverse side of coins features the State Emblem of Turkmenistan, as well as their standard and weight. Coins with a diameter of 38.61 millimeters are made of gold and silver of 916.7 and 925 high quality standard respectively. The golden coin weighs 39.94 grams, while the silver coin weighs 28.28 grams.

The commemorative coins come with the certificate of the Central Bank of Turkmenistan that guarantees their high quality.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018