Turkmenistan initiates international dialogue on transport systems development prospects

The Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Office in Geneva organized an event called “Intermodal Connectivity and the Role of Historic Transport Routes: the Great Silk Road” as part of the 80th session of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee (ITC) at the UN Office in Geneva. The event marked the national motto for 2018 “Turkmenistan is the heart of the Great Silk Road” and the UN General Assembly Resolution “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals” which was adopted at Turkmenistan’s initiative.

The side event aroused great interest among the delegations participating in the 80th session of the ITC, which is one of UNECE important bodies for coordination of development of the transport agenda and implementation of the provisions of the 58 UN Conventions and International Transport Agreements. The event participants exchanged their visions on further perspectives of historical transport routes, in particular the Great Silk Road, and opinions on the main aspects highlighted in the UN General Assembly resolution “Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The UNECE ITC session Turkmen side event provided an opportunity to discuss issues related to the role of the transport sector as an essential component for the implementation of the global goals and objectives for sustainable development for the period up to 2030.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018