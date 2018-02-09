|09.02.18 10:27
|
Exhibition of Caravaggio’s paintings opens at Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan
An exhibition entitled “Caravaggio in Turkmenistan” has opened at the Museum of Fine Arts and the Gallery of the Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. It has been organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Italian Embassy in Ashgabat. The exhibition presents digital reproductions of paintings that acquaint visitors with the works by the great Italian painter of the early baroque of Michelangelo Merizi da Caravaggio (1571-1610).
The exhibition aroused great public interest. Visitors noted the high quality of digital reproductions and special illumination that produces special visual effects.
