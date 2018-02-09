Exhibition of Caravaggio’s paintings opens at Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan An exhibition entitled “Caravaggio in Turkmenistan” has opened at the Museum of Fine Arts and the Gallery of the Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat. It has been organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Italian Embassy in Ashgabat. The exhibition presents digital reproductions of paintings that acquaint visitors with the works by the great Italian painter of the early baroque of Michelangelo Merizi da Caravaggio (1571-1610). The exhibition aroused great public interest. Visitors noted the high quality of digital reproductions and special illumination that produces special visual effects. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



