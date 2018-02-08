FIFA World Cup Trophy presented to Turkmenistan’s football fans

The main football trophy of the planet, the FIFA World Cup Trophy, arrived in Ashgabat as part of the world tour ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was brought to the capital of Turkmenistan aboard a special flight by representatives of FIFA and Coca-Cola company.

The Cup “travels” through countries and continents every four years in the run-up to the regular World Cup, giving the football fans an opportunity to see the famous trophy.

The presentation of the FIFA World Cup Trophy took place at “Berkarar” shopping and entertainment center in Ashgabat. The trophy was presented by the world and European champion, French footballer Christian Karembeu, who carried the Cup made of pure gold. Then, the main football trophy of the world was put on display for viewing and photographing by happy Turkmenistan's football fans.

Upon completion of the ceremony, the guests left for the Ashgabat International Airport to continue the world tour.

