International exhibition of industrial products, equipment and modern technologies opens in Ashgabat The International Exhibition of Industrial Products, Equipment and Modern Technologies is under way in Ashgabat. It has been organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan. The exhibition is designed to demonstrate the promising areas of development of Turkmenistan’s economy, as well as best practices and technologies of foreign manufacturers who show interest in cooperation with Turkmenistan. More than 50 companies and organizations from Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Turkey and other countries take part in the exhibition. It covers all key economic spheres, starting from industrial equipment to production of consumer goods, cars, furniture, foodstuffs and other products. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

