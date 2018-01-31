Aral Sea problems discussed in Ashgabat

The Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) held a meeting in Ashgabat. It was organized by the IFAS Executive Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The meeting reviewed the Work Plan of the IFAS Executive Committee for the period of Turkmenistan's chairmanship; preparations for the Summit of the Central Asian Heads of State; the Aral Sea Basin Assistance Program and other issues.

The meeting discussed the principles of coordinating the dates and regulations of the Executive Committee's work on preparation of materials and holding meetings of the Council of the Heads of the IFAS founder-states, as well as the IFAS Board.

The meeting participants passed a decision to establish national and regional expert groups to consult with international partners. The purpose of such consultations is to develop a Regional Program for Protection of Environment for Sustainable Development of Central Asia.

The meeting approved plans on enhancing the IFAS cooperation with international and regional organizations, financial institutions, donor countries and environmental funds.

The meeting also agreed to include a provision in the IFAS Work Plan on development of a draft special program of the UN for the Aral Sea basin to enhance cooperation with the UN.

