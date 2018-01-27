Turkmenistan establishes Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy

The Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy has been established in Turkmenistan. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree to this effect at an enlarged government meeting that reviewed the results of 2017.

The document says that the State Sports Committee of Turkmenistan should be replaced with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan. The presidential decree also says that the newly established ministry is the legal successor of the abolished State Sports Committee of Turkmenistan.

The decree notes that the new ministry has been established with the view to ensuring radical transformation of the country's sports sector, enhancing the prestige of Turkmen sports in the world and attracting the Turkmen youth to sports. By another decree, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov appointed Dayanch Gulgeldiyev as Minister of Sport and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan.

