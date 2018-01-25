Days of Culture of the Republic of Belarus begin in Turkmenistan

Days of Culture of the Republic of Belarus in Turkmenistan opened at an official ceremony in Ashgabat. The cultural action marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Alexander Yatsko greeted the ceremony participants on behalf of the visiting delegation. He noted the importance of culture in strengthening relations between the two friendly peoples. The official part of the ceremony was followed by the concert of Belarusian popular artists and art groups.

A photo exhibition of the Belarusian Telegraph Agency “Belarus-2017” opened at the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan as part of Days of Belarusian Culture. The exhibition presents more than forty works by BelTA correspondents, who captured the modern life of the country.

The program of Days of Belarusian Culture also includes a meeting of cultural workers of the two countries and screenings of Belarusian feature films at “Ashgabat” cinema center.

