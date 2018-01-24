Turkmenistan-UK Trade and Industry Council holds meeting in London

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the sixth meeting of the Turkmenistan-UK Trade and Industry Council in London.

The Turkmen delegation included representatives of the financial and economic sector and education, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The British delegation consisted of representative of big companies, the London Stock Exchange and a number of other structures.

At the meeting, the British partners presented technical solutions and advanced technologies for application in the various spheres of economy, as well as opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in the oil and gas, trade, energy and transport sectors and in the sphere of securities. In turn, members of the Turkmen delegation briefed their British counterparts on the priorities of Turkmenistan's economic policy.

The meeting participants discussed prospects for bilateral partnership in the energy, trade, banking and other sectors. Members of the Turkmen delegation visited the London Stock Exchange, where they became acquainted with its operations.

