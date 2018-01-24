Nomination of candidates in parliamentary elections begins in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan’s Central Commission for Elections and Referenda discussed preparations for the election of members of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan of the sixth convocation at a meeting in Ashgabat.

Under the national electoral law and by the decision of the Central Commission, the nomination of candidates will be held from 24 January to 22 February 2018. The registration of candidates will be carried out from 3 February to 27 February 2018.

The meeting noted the competitive nature of the forthcoming parliamentary elections, as candidates will be nominated by three parties (the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Agrarian Party), as well as by groups of citizens to enable voters to nominate the best candidates to the parliament.

Turkmenistan will hold the parliamentary elections on March 25 this year.

