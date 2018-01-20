Turkmenistan to have new holiday - Day of Turkmen Carpet and Textile Industry Workers

Chairing a government meeting, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov supported the proposal to merge Day of Turkmen Carpet with Day of Textile Industry Workers.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetmyrat Aydogdyev, who oversees the industrial sector, said that specialized international exhibitions of carpet and textile industries' products would be held this year to mark Day of Turkmen Carpet and Textile Industry Workers. With the view to improving the activities of the branch industries, the Deputy Prime Minister put forward a proposal to celebrate Day of Turkmen Carpet and Day of Textile Industry Workers as Day of Turkmen Carpet and Textile Industry Workers.

Stressing the contribution of the workers in the textile and carpet industries to the development of the national economy, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov approved this proposal and spoke in favor of celebrating Day of Turkmen Carpet and Textile Industry Workers in May.

