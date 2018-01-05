|05.01.18 09:36
|
Italian TV channel names Turkmenistan among most interesting places to visit
Following a survey of TV viewers, Italian “Rai Tre” TV channel named the best destinations to visit in 2018. As Turkmen news portal Orient.tm reports, Turkmenistan is the leader in “History” category.
The TV viewers’ opinions were studied following many television programs about tourism and travel shot by the channel in different countries. The city of Altyn-Depe, the so-called “Turkmen Stonehenge”, was cited as the most attractive historical monument of Turkmenistan. Historians date this ancient city back to the Bronze Age (2300 - 1900 BC). Travelers also show great interest in the ruins of the capital of ancient Parthia, the city-fortress of Nissa, as well as cities and fortresses of ancient Margiana. In addition, Turkmenistan has many historical monuments of the middle ages
© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018