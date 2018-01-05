Italian TV channel names Turkmenistan among most interesting places to visit Following a survey of TV viewers, Italian “Rai Tre” TV channel named the best destinations to visit in 2018. As Turkmen news portal Orient.tm reports, Turkmenistan is the leader in “History” category. The TV viewers’ opinions were studied following many television programs about tourism and travel shot by the channel in different countries. The city of Altyn-Depe, the so-called “Turkmen Stonehenge”, was cited as the most attractive historical monument of Turkmenistan. Historians date this ancient city back to the Bronze Age (2300 - 1900 BC). Travelers also show great interest in the ruins of the capital of ancient Parthia, the city-fortress of Nissa, as well as cities and fortresses of ancient Margiana. In addition, Turkmenistan has many historical monuments of the middle ages © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2018

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



