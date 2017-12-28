Turkmenistan launches regular flight Ashgabat-Yerevan via Frankfurt-am-Main Turkmenistan Airlines has started a regular flight Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt-am-Main-Yerevan-Ashgabat. According to the enquiry service of the Ashgabat International Airport, the new flight will be operated every Wednesdays. The head of the Central Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan held a press conference in Yerevan on this occasion. He said that for the time being this flight would be operated once a week. If the flight becomes popular, the frequency of flights can be increased. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

