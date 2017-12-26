Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia discuss bilateral partnership over phone

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in a telephone conversation.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged the New Year greetings and wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation. They noted the strategic nature of the equal and long-term Turkmen-Russian relations. As part of the exchange of views on the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Vladimir Putin spoke in favor of implementing the significant potential of partnership between Turkmenistan and Russia.

The heads of state noted that direct contacts between Turkmenistan and Russian regions, such as Tatarstan, Astrakhan and Sverdlovsk, St. Petersburg and others, provide an example of the successful development of Turkmen-Russian relations. The sides discussed separately issues related to development of partnership within the CIS, as well as regional and global issues.

During the telephone conversation, the Turkmen leader wished his Russian colleague success in the presidential elections to be held in the Russian Federation next year.

