|26.12.17 09:42
|
Russian pop-band “Na-Na” gives concert in Ashgabat
Russian pop-band “Na-Na” gave a full house concert at the Ashgabat Palace of Winter Sports. The audience sang along with “Na-Na” their favorite songs from the band’s repertoire.
“Ashgabat is a fairy-tale city. People are very kind, hospitable and attentive here!” Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Zherebkin said in an interview with local press after the concert. “Na-Na” was founded in 1989 by well-known producer Bari Alibasov. The pop-band is the twelve-time holder of the Russian national musical award “Ovation”.
© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017