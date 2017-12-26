Russian pop-band “Na-Na” gives concert in Ashgabat Russian pop-band “Na-Na” gave a full house concert at the Ashgabat Palace of Winter Sports. The audience sang along with “Na-Na” their favorite songs from the band’s repertoire. “Ashgabat is a fairy-tale city. People are very kind, hospitable and attentive here!” Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Zherebkin said in an interview with local press after the concert. “Na-Na” was founded in 1989 by well-known producer Bari Alibasov. The pop-band is the twelve-time holder of the Russian national musical award “Ovation”. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

