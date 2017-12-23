UN General Assembly adopts resolution on transport links initiated by Turkmenistan

The UN General Assembly adopted Turkmenistan-initiated resolution "Strengthening the links between all modes of transport to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at a government meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that expansion of multilateral cooperation on strategic issues on the international agenda, including in the transport sector, is one of the priority vectors of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

In this regard, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude to the UN member-states that co-sponsored this resolution, as well as those countries that supported it. Guided by this resolution of the UN General Assembly, the head of state instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan to submit proposals on holding the next Global Conference on Sustainable Transport in Ashgabat or at Avaza National Tourist Zone.

