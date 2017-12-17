Russian circus artists begin guest performances in Ashgabat

The Russian circus artists began the traditional New Year guest performances in Ashgabat. Their tour was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

According to the program director, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Alexander Ananiev, every circus artist is unique, and they are all set to entertain the audience and please them with a fascinating festive show.

The show features a great variety of circus genres, including aerial acrobatics, gymnastics on belts, tightrope walking, juggling, cycling stunts, clowning, and trained animals.

According to the tour organizers, the colorful circus show from Russia is a wonderful gift for Turkmen spectators, especially children, during winter holidays. The Russian circus troupe performances will last until January 14.

