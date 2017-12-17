Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan holds II Congress

The II Congress of the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat. The Congress reviewed the reports on the work done by the leadership of the Central Council of the Party, the Audit Commission and organizational issues.

Speaking at the Congress, the delegates noted the importance of the business community’s more active participation in the socio-economic and socio-political transformations and worldwide popularization of Turkmenistan’s achievements.

The Congress delegates also elected General Manager of “Halys” private company Saparmyrat Ovganov new Chairman of the Central Council.

