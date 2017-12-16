President of Turkmenistan approves State Program on Archaeological Excavations for 2018-2021

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a decree approving the State Program on Archaeological Excavations at the Monuments in the territory of Turkmenistan along the Great Silk Road.

The Program is designed for the period of 2018-2021. It was drafted by the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan jointly with the National Directorate for Protection, Study and Restoration of Historical and Cultural Monuments. It provides for establishment of scientific contacts and development of cooperation with foreign research centers.

In addition to archaeological excavations, the Program provides for comprehensive recovery and restoration work at the monuments located along the Great Silk Road. Other than that, more efforts will be made to include tangible and intangible values ​​of the Turkmen people in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

