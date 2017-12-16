Turkmenistan’s main New Year Tree lit up

Lights were lit on Turkmenistan’s main New Year tree in Ashgabat, heralding the approach of the beloved holiday - New Year. The colorful ceremony saw the participation of thousands of children and adults in the square in front of the Cultural and Entertainment Center “Älem” (Universe), who gathered around the tallest and most beautiful green beauty.

The New Year’s Eve show culminated with lighting of the New Year tree by the wave of Ayaz Baba’s (Santa Claus) magic wand to the delight of children. Simultaneously, beautiful lights were lit on all New Year trees on the main squares of towns and villages of Turkmenistan.

The celebration at the main New Year Tree finished with a concert of the children's choir and pop singers.

