Prospects of Turkmen-American business cooperation discussed in Ashgabat The US-Turkmenistan Business Council discussed prospects of development of bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Ashgabat. The Turkmen side was represented by the heads and representatives of the ministries, departments of Turkmenistan and the mayor's office of Ashgabat. The US delegation consisted of representatives of big US companies, as well as the University of Memphis. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to development partnership in the energy, transport, communication, financial and banking spheres, as well as the chemical industry, construction and agriculture. © TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017

Live issue 18.02.2017 PRESIDENT GURBANGULY BERDYMUHAMEDOV: AFTER ACHIEVING OUR OBJECTIVES, WE WILL TURN TURKMENISTAN IN ONE OF THE WORLD’S PROSPEROUS COUNTRIES 15.10.2014 ALEXANDER LUKASHENKO: IT IS NOW IMPOSSIBLE TO HARM OR WEAKEN OUR RELATIONS On the eve of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Belarus the editorial staff of "Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan" magazine interviewed the President of the Republic of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko kindly agreed to speak on the topical issues relating to development of good-neighborly relations between the two countries. 03.04.2014 MAGTYMGULY – HEALER OF THE HUMAN SOUL Poet-philosopher of the Turkmen people Magtymguly has been glorifying the Turkmen people with his name and inimitable literature for almost three hundred years. High status of the poet in the history, social-political, cultural and literary life of the Turkmen people is permanent. Magtymguly is the faith of the Turkmen soul, its philosophic stone that differentiates good and evil and eternal light of eyes.



