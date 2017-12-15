|15.12.17 09:24
Prospects of Turkmen-American business cooperation discussed in Ashgabat
The US-Turkmenistan Business Council discussed prospects of development of bilateral cooperation at a meeting in Ashgabat.
The Turkmen side was represented by the heads and representatives of the ministries, departments of Turkmenistan and the mayor's office of Ashgabat. The US delegation consisted of representatives of big US companies, as well as the University of Memphis.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to development partnership in the energy, transport, communication, financial and banking spheres, as well as the chemical industry, construction and agriculture.
