Illicit drugs and cigarettes publicly burnt in Turkmenistan

The public burning of illicit drugs, counterfeit cigarettes and psychotropic substances seized by the law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan during special operations took place near Ashgabat.

The burning ceremony was attended by the heads of the law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan, foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, including the UN, OSCE, as well as public associations and the mass media.

Drugs packed in cellophane bags, sacks of various sizes and marked packages were demonstrated to the ceremony participants before the start of the burning. Every participant was given an opportunity to throw a package of dangerous contraband goods into special furnaces.

According to the rules, the entire process of burning was monitored by the law enforcement officers and authorized experts.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017