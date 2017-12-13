International Day of Neutrality celebrated in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan celebrated the International Day of Neutrality. By tradition, the celebration started with a flower laying ceremony at Neutrality Monument in Ashgabat, attended by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

A festive concert was held at the State Cultural Center of Turkmenistan as part of the celebration of the International Day of Neutrality. Before the beginning of the concert, there was read out a congratulatory message by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Turkmen people on the International Day of Neutrality.

Concerts and large-scale festivities marking the International Day of Neutrality were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017