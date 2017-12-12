Heads of Central Asian foreign ministries meet in Turkmenistan

The Central Asian ministers and deputy ministers of foreign affairs held a meeting at the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat, marking the 10th anniversary of the Center.

The sides discussed prospects for greater cooperation in the region, including under the Center's Action Plan for 2018-2020. In this regard, the meeting reviewed a number of proposals on the expansion of regional cooperation with the support of the United Nations.

The sides noted the positive dynamics of regional partnership and many opportunities for the further promotion of preventive diplomacy in the region, as well as development of coordinated positions on issues related to strengthening effective cooperation with the support of the Center.

The meeting resulted in the adoption of the Joint Declaration. The outcomes of the meeting were made public at a press conference, during which the sides confirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

