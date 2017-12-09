Turkmen “Kushtdepdi” rite of singing and dancing inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The Turkmen national rite of singing and dancing – Kushtdepdi – has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of UNESCO. This was announced by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting.

The decision to this effect was unanimously passed on 7 December 2017 at the 12th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage that took place in Jeju Island (Republic of Korea).

According to the head of state, this is evidence of recognition of the importance of the spiritual culture of the Turkmen people as an integral part of the universal cultural heritage.

