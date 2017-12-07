Delegation of Turkmenistan attends meeting of Foreign Ministers of Caspian Littoral States

The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov took part in the seventh meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Littoral States in Moscow.

The foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed issues related to the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. The ministers reviewed documents covering the five-sided cooperation in various areas in the Caspian Sea, including economic, transport, anti-poaching, safety of navigation and a number of other areas. Preparations for the fifth Caspian Summit to be held in Kazakhstan in 2018 was the main topic of discussions.

Following the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a statement for press. He noted that the meeting discussions focused on the work on the draft Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea and finding solutions to all open questions related to the preparation of this document. Lavrov stressed that in the near future editing and translation of the text into national languages will be carried out, ​​and each of the Caspian countries will perform the domestic procedure to prepare the Convention for signing at the top level.

