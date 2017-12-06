Days of Turkish Culture begin in Turkmenistan

Days of Culture of the Republic of Turkey in Turkmenistan opened with a colorful concert of Turkish artists. The concert program included performances by the soloists of the Turkish State Opera and Ballet Theater, singers and musicians representing folklore genres, popular art groups of Turkey.

As part of Days of Turkish Culture, the Turkish cultural delegation held talks at the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan, in which the sides discussed plans of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. The cultural program for the visiting delegation included viewing of the expositions of the capital's museums and architectural sights of Ashgabat.

As part of the cultural action, an exhibition of Turkish folk crafts and photographic art is under way at the Ashgabat Museum of Fine Arts; a meeting of workers of culture of Turkmenistan and Turkey was held at the Museum of Fine Arts; and a joint concert of Turkmen and Turkish artists was held at the National Music and Drama Theater named after Magtymguly.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017