Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Austrian business forum

The Turkmen-Austrian business forum was held in Ashgabat. It discussed issues related to bilateral economic cooperation.

The visiting delegation included heads and representatives of the state-owned and private companies of Austria specializing in power engineering, mechanical engineering, agriculture, food industry, construction materials manufacturing, transport, health and tourism.

At the forum, the Austrian delegation was briefed on the current macroeconomic situation, investment climate and current trends in the private sector of Turkmenistan.

As part of the forum, representatives of the ministries and departments, private companies and entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Austria held bilateral meetings to establish new contacts and discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2017